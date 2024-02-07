First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 363,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 255,958 shares.The stock last traded at $21.95 and had previously closed at $21.94.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $698.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

