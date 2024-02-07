First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.38

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.38 and last traded at $92.38, with a volume of 6187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
