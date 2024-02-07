FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

FirstService Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FSV opened at C$221.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.94. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$181.42 and a twelve month high of C$230.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$218.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$207.96.

Get FirstService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstService

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$216.25, for a total value of C$43,250.00. Insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FSV. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.