Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.63. 417,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

