Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.550-8.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.70 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $141.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

