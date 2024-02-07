Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.550-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $141.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 94.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.7% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

