FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-4.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-4.410 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.35.

FMC Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 2,754,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

