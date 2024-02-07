Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 100,234,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,581,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

