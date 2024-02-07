Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,473,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,227,645. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

