Forrester Research (FORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Forrester Research Stock Down 2.1 %

FORR stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.14 million, a P/E ratio of 218.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

