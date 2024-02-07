Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. 783,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

