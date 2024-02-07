Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $181.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,669.07. The company had a trading volume of 485,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,950. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,300.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,068.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,717.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,352.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

