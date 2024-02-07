Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.68. The stock had a trading volume of 194,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,504. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.06.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.