Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 560 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFIV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,354. The firm has a market cap of $988.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.