Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Shares of GS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.01. 471,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $393.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

