Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,848 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 739,109 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

