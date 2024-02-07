Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 132 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $145.84. 7,130,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,297,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.