Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,004 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.79. 13,351,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,182,293. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

