Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.68. 3,081,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $473.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

