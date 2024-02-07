Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $508.66. 152,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,977. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $513.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.67. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

