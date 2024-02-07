Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $136.76. The company had a trading volume of 331,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.