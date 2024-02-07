Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. 15,819,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

