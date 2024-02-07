Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.715-5.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.93 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. 14,469,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $84,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,627.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,291,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,792,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,864,000 after acquiring an additional 961,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

