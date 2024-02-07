Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

FOX has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FOX has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. FOX has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

