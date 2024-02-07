FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Up to $31.62

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $32.87. FOX shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 853,991 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 288.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after buying an additional 1,405,914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 133.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after buying an additional 1,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

