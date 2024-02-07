Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.29

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 4882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 480.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.73% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

