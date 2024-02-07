Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

