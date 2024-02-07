Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $703.5 million-$711.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.4 million. Freshworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 5,614,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,589 shares of company stock worth $5,160,675 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.