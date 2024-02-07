Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $703.5-$711.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Freshworks Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 4,064,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,922. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $542,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $542,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,589 shares of company stock worth $5,160,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $267,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

