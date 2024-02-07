FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issued By Capital One Financial

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.02. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

