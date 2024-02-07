FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AR. Truist Financial lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

AR opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $698,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after acquiring an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

