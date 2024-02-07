FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Shares of ABX opened at C$20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 506.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.04 and a 1 year high of C$28.19.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener bought 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.57 per share, with a total value of C$541,735.81. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Insiders acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

