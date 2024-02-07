FY2023 EPS Estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Reduced by Analyst

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.51 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

