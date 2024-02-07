FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPM
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DPM opened at C$8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.83.
Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.