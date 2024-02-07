FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.04.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$20.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

