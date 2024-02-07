FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CGI Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.59. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66. CGI has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $116.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in CGI by 19.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CGI by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,228,000 after buying an additional 139,979 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CGI by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 513,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

