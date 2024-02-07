FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.66. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.90 and a 52 week high of C$8.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Awram sold 15,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$100,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $318,477 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

