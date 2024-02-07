FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hawkins, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.46. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
NASDAQ HWKN opened at $59.08 on Monday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
