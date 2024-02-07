FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hawkins, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.46. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $59.08 on Monday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.