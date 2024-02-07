FY2024 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.33 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

