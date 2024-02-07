FY2024 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $343,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

