FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reduced by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $126.41 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.