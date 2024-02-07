FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.