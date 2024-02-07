Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.95% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 136,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.