Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.95% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:TV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 136,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
