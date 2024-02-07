Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,203.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

