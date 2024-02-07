Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
