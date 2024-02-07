Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FOX by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in FOX by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 853,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,722. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

