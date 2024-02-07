Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 258.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,625 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $111,516,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $78,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 200.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after buying an additional 1,318,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 279,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

