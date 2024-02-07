Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.20% of Webster Financial worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 126,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

