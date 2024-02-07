Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $579.99. 25,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.72. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

