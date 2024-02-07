Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 15,322 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,943 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 56.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 160,211 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,315 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 82,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 118.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

